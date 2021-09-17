'Suspected' Asian giant hornet spotted much further east than previous sightings

article

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is looking into reports of an Asian giant hornet spotted near Sumas—much further east than previous sightings.

The department received an image of what looks like a pesky ‘murder hornet’ along S Pass Road, but they say they cannot confirm the insect as an Asian giant hornet. However, the size, colors and shape are consistent with Asian giant hornets.

Anyone who lives or does recreational activities near the area is urged to keep their eyes open, as well as have their phone ready to take photos and report to the Department of Agriculture.

