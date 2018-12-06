Seahawks’ Russell Wilson: ‘I don’t even want to talk about football’
“To be honest with you, I don’t even want to talk about football right now,” Wilson said during a video conference Wednesday. “You know, that’s a thing that I don’t even know what that looks like down the road or anything else. I think that none of that matters. I can’t compare football to life and what the black community is going through right now.”
Russell Wilson supports and inspires local kids to achieve their dreams
SEATTLE-- When Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t leading his team on the field, he’s leading a community of local kids.Most know about Wilson’s work visiting sick kids at Seattle Children’s Hospital, but he’s also started his own foundation.Last Sunday, after a stellar performance against the 49ers, Wilson stepped to the podium to speak with reporters, and it's all he wanted to talk about.“I want to tell you about Friends of the Children," Wilson said. "Because it’s a pretty cool thing, and we’ve been blessed to see so many kids lives change because of it.”It was the cause represented on his custom painted cleats.
Alaska Airlines debuts Russell Wilson plane, offers early boarding to passengers wearing Wilson's jersey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4-Oy8rM478&feature=youtu.beSEATTLE -- Alaska Airlines is paying homage to its "Chief Football Officer" in a big way: The airline has unveiled a new Russell Wilson airplane just in time for football season.The plane, a Boeing 737-800, has Wilson painted on the side with a tagline that describes the Seahawks quarterback both on and off the field: "Dream Big.
'Our young guys need to step up to the next level': Wilson optimistic about Seahawks' season
Russell Wilson has some thoughts about the upcoming season, and none of them involves anything less than a long, successful run in the playoffs.
Schottenheimer seriously rethinking Seahawks' offense, from run game to Russell Wilson
RENTON, Wash. – Brian Schottenheimer was on vacation in Florida trying not to think about football when Pete Carroll called.To talk about football.It was OK though.
Russell Wilson: 'I don't think it would be awkward' to create rival MLB team in Portland
RENTON, Wash. – We’ve all been there.You’re piloting a helicopter around Portland with your pop-star wife, when you notice the sold-out Timbers match below and think to yourself: “That baseball team I’m trying to buy could really catch on here!”Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson fielded a few questions after the team’s mandatory minicamp at the VMAC on Tuesday, and expanded a bit on his decision to join a group of investors working to bring a Major League Baseball team to Portland.“I definitely think there’s a chance, without saying too much,” Wilson said. “I definitely think there’s a chance, for sure.
Russell Wilson, Ciara want to bring MLB to Portland
SEATTLE -- Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants to bring baseball to Portland, Oregon.
Baldwin calls Trump 'an idiot' as he and Wilson blast NFL's anthem decision
RENTON, Wash. – Doug Baldwin and Russell Wilson came out to different degrees Thursday against the NFL’s newly announced national anthem policy.Baldwin in particular expressed fierce opposition during a press conference following the Seattle Seahawks OTAs at the VMAC, calling President Donald Trump “an idiot” after Trump implied that players who don’t stand during the national anthem shouldn’t be allowed to live in the U.S.“He’s an idiot, plain and simple,” Baldwin said of Trump. “ I respect the man because he’s a human being, first and foremost, but he’s just being more divisive.
Carroll, Wilson and Baldwin celebrate local students at WE Day
SEATTLE - Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Doug Baldwin are used to hearing the roar of the crowd.During WE Day at KeyArena, they were the ones doing the cheering, praising more than 16,000 students from across the state who volunteered to make their communities and the world a better place.The event is free.
Jeff Bezos makes pancakes with Russell Wilson and Ciara
What did you do this weekend? Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos probably had a better time. He spent a wet and rainy Saturday cooking and eating pancakes with Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara.
Russell Wilson to host quarterback-coaching specials on ESPN
SEATTLE -- Quarterback Russell Wilson will take over for Jon Gruden on a quarterback-coaching show for ESPN this off-season, it was announced Wednesday.Gruden, who for the past eight years coached up quarterback prospects on the ESPN show "Gruden's QB Camp", recently left his TV jobs to become coach of the Oakland Raiders.In Wilson's ESPN special series -- titled "QB2QB" -- the Seahawks quarterback will work and share his experiences with quarterbacks such as Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph and Ohio State's J.T. Barrett, ESPN said.The 30-minute specials are set to air next month.
Russell Wilson to join Yankees' spring training camp
TAMPA, Fla. -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is set to join the New York Yankees' spring training camp on Monday.The Yankees acquired the one-time minor league infielder from the Texas Rangers on Feb. 7 for future considerations.Wilson will spend a few days with the Yankees but won't play in any games.
Will Russell Wilson try to play baseball as well? 'I'll never say never'
SEATTLE – And he thinks he has no time 2 sleep now.Take this with a very large grain of salt, but Russell Wilson declined to completely rule out the possibility of becoming a two-sport athlete.
Russell Wilson has been traded! (To the Yankees!)
SEATTLE – Don’t worry, this is nowhere near as bad as it sounds: Russell Wilson has been traded.The Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback was also a standout baseball player in college during his days at N.C. State, and was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2010.
Russell Wilson and Ciara teaming up with Macklemore and Ryan Lewis for benefit concert
SEATTLE – Russell Wilson and Ciara are joining up with Macklemore and Ryan Lewis for a benefit concert this spring.The concert on May 10 at Benaroya Hall will be hosted by Wilson and conducted by Pablow Rus Broseta of the Seattle Symphony, and will “feature individual and collaborative performances by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Ciara, and the Seattle Symphony,” according to a press release.Proceeds will benefit the Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Equity Fund, Russell and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation, and the Seattle Symphony.“As long as I’m not singing, we’ll have a lot of fun,” Wilson said.Tickets, which start at $75, will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are available through the Seattle Symphony.
NFL fines Seahawks $100,000 for violating concussion protocol with Russell Wilson
The NFL and NFL Players Association announced Friday that the Seattle Seahawks have been fined $100,000 for failing to follow the league's concussion protocol last month with quarterback Russell Wilson.League officials determined that the team failed "in the application of the protocol following the tackle of Mr.
Russell Wilson named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, tied for most in Seahawks history
The NFL on Wednesday named Russell Wilson the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.Wilson was 20 of 31 for 227 yards in Sunday night's 24-10 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here’s why Russell Wilson is a strong candidate to be the NFL’s MVP
SEATTLE - Russell Wilson hasn’t just been the leader of the Seahawks’ offense this season.
How to see Russell Wilson behind-the-scenes with new app, TraceMe
TraceMe CEO Jason LeeKeenan joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to discuss a new iPhone app that allows fans to engage with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and takes them behind the scenes into Wilson's life.
Report: NFL reviewing Russell Wilson's concussion test in Thursday's game
SEATTLE -- A review is underway for Russell Wilson's concussion test in Thursday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.Ian Rapoport tweeted Friday the NFL is looking at Wilson's concussion test, and if the correct protocol was followed.