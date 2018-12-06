SEATTLE – Russell Wilson and Ciara are joining up with Macklemore and Ryan Lewis for a benefit concert this spring.The concert on May 10 at Benaroya Hall will be hosted by Wilson and conducted by Pablow Rus Broseta of the Seattle Symphony, and will “feature individual and collaborative performances by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Ciara, and the Seattle Symphony,” according to a press release.Proceeds will benefit the Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Equity Fund, Russell and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation, and the Seattle Symphony.“As long as I’m not singing, we’ll have a lot of fun,” Wilson said.Tickets, which start at $75, will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are available through the Seattle Symphony.

February 6, 2018