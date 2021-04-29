Russell Wilson, Ciara give $35k to Seattle middle school students

Seattle's power couple Russell Wilson and Ciara have donated $35,000 to middle schoolers in Seattle to encourage them to start saving.

The pair made the announcement at Denny International Middle School in West Seattle.

The idea is to open savings accounts for nearly 900 middle school students, encouraging them to learn about investing-- not just financially, but also into themselves and the community.

"All these things can pay back tremendously if you invest the right way. And do the right things and make sure that you're putting everything into all that you do," Ciara said.

Each student will receive $40 to put into their savings account. The students won't be able to access that money until their 18th birthday.

