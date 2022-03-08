Seahawks, Broncos exchange 'Cast Away' gifs amid reports of Russell Wilson trade

"WILSON, WHERE ARE YOU?!"

The Seattle Seahawks are reacting to a viral "Cast Away" tweet from the Denver Broncos amid reports that Quarterback Russell Wilson is being traded.

Social media began swirling Tuesday morning after multiple outlets reported that the 33-year-old Seattle quarterback was being traded to Denver.

The Broncos reacted to the news, sharing an image from the movie "Cast Away" starring Tom Hanks. The tweet shows Hanks' character, who was stranded on an island after a plane crash, painting a face on Wilson the volleyball.

The tweet had more than 66,000 likes as of 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Soon after, the official Seattle Seahawks Twitter account replied with a clip of Hanks' character floating on a small handmade raft, shouting "Wilson! Where are you?!"

The Seahawks' tweet had nearly 60,000 likes in the first 40 minutes after it was posted.

Seattle Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos, reports say

A week after saying they had no intention of trading Russell Wilson, the Seahawks have dealt their star quarterback to the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports.

The agreement was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Schefter reported Seattle gets quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.

Denver would get Wilson and a fourth-round pick, he reported.

Wilson, 33, has a no-trade clause in his deal and would need to waive it in order to complete the trade. However, discussions wouldn't logically get to this point without knowledge that Wilson would accept the deal. He had two years remaining on his current contract with the team.

Per OverTheCap.com, the trade of Wilson will give Seattle an additional $11 million in salary cap space. Per the NFL Players' Association database, the Seahawks were expected to have $36.7 million in cap space prior to Wilson's trade.

The trade cannot become official until all players have had physicals with their new teams and the new league year begins next Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT.

