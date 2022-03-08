Selling soon? Russell Wilson's Bellevue mansion worth nearly $16M

article

Russell Wilson may soon be packing his bags for Denver to play for the Broncos, but that deal could get even sweeter—his Bellevue mansion more than doubled in value since he bought it in 2015.

The Seahawks for months have been quashing rumors they would trade their franchise quarterback. Last week, head coach Pete Carroll said they "have no intention of making any move there." By Tuesday, the team reportedly came to terms with a trade deal.

Now, Wilson may feel inclined to sell his home before moving to Colorado.

His Mediterranean-style waterfront estate sits on Lake Washington, and was worth a modest $6.7 million when Wilson bought it from former Microsoft manager Harish Naidu, the Puget Sound Business Journal wrote in 2015.

RELATED: Seattle Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos, reports say

In just seven years’ time, the value soared $9.3 million and is now estimated at $15,986,448, according to Redfin.

"Regal Waterfront in West Bellevue. This majestic Mediterranean estate offers west-facing views of Lake Washington & the Seattle skyline. An elegant sense of arrival as you enter this custom residence with generously proportioned interiors," reads the mansion’s description. "The staircase draws your eye up to the statement chandelier. The great room with epicurean kitchen overlooks the view. Exceptional finishes & features: antique doors, luxurious master suite & expansive wine cellar. 80 feet of private waterfront with dock."

RELATED: Seahawks, Broncos exchange 'Cast Away' gifs amid reports of Russell Wilson trade

The home is 10,210 square feet on a 0.67-acre plot of land, with seven beds and seven baths. It is still listed as ‘off market,’ but if Wilson decides to sell it on his way out, he will get a massive return on his investment.

The Wilsons also own a house in San Diego with its own private football field, where Russell hosted offseason workouts with his Seahawks teammates.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: