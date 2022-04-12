Russell Wilson's Bellevue mansion now for sale, listed at $36 million

article

It’s official—Russell Wilson is leaving Seattle behind as he heads to Colorado to play for the Denver Broncos. His Bellevue mansion is back on the market for a staggering $36 million.

The multimillion-dollar estate was listed on the Windermere website this week.

After months of denying rumors they were going to trade their star quarterback, the Seattle Seahawks finally announced they traded Wilson to the Broncos in early March.

The Mediterranean-style waterfront estate sits on Lake Washington, and was worth a modest $6.7 million when Wilson bought it from former Microsoft manager Harish Naidu, the Puget Sound Business Journal wrote in 2015.

FOX 13 previously reported the mansion’s value more than doubled to $15 million by 2022, according to Redfin.

"Breathtaking waterfront estate on almost two acres of private beaches and gardens with spot-on Seattle skyline views. The two parcels combine to 270’ of Lake Washington shoreline, with two beaches, a tram to the lake’s edge and a dock with space for four boats, including a 60’ yacht. The magnificent bluff-top home boasts unusual privacy, exceptional materials, and more than 180 degrees of perfectly-framed lake and city views," reads the listing description. "Opportunities for wellness and recreation abound, with a professional gym, yoga studio, sport court, play structure, three-year-old dock and double jet ski lift. There’s tranquility and sanctuary too, with abundant patios, terraced gardens and beachside outlooks. Here you’ll find truly elevated living right at the water’s edge."

The home’s monthly payment, with a 20% down payment and 5.375% interest, with run you around $161,272 per month. Taxes are $156,470 per year, according to a 2021 estimate.

The estate is 11,104 square feet on a 1.89-acre lot, with six beds and seven baths. It has a stucco exterior, tiled roof, and an interior with carpet, slate and hardwood flooring; if it gets chilly, you can warm up at one of its five fireplaces.

The Wilsons also own a house in San Diego with its own private football field, where Russell hosted offseason workouts with his Seahawks teammates.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Selling soon? Russell Wilson's Bellevue mansion worth nearly $16M

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram