Sources: Russell Wilson could be out for 6-8 weeks after surgery on injured finger

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson injured his middle finger during Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, and some health experts speculate he could be out for nearly two months.

Wilson suffered the injury in Thursday night's loss to the Rams when his throwing hand clipped the wrist of defensive tackle Aaron Donald during Wilson's follow-through on a pass attempt.

Head Coach Pete Carroll confirmed to FOX 13 Sports that Wilson was in Los Angeles on Friday meeting with a hand specialist and getting an MRI.

While the Seahawks and Carroll have been mum about the specifics of the injury, it's been speculated that Wilson suffered what is called "mallet finger," FOX 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine reports. Mallet finger is a sprained joint that makes it difficult to flex a finger.

If it is mallet finger, there is a wide range of opinions for recovering times, however, most medical organizations put it at six to eight weeks.

Insider for the NFL Network Ian Rapoport, citing a source, said Wilson did undergo surgery sometime on Friday. According to Rapoport, Dr. Steven Chin in LA did the procedure, stabilizing the finger with screws.

In the meantime, as we learn more about Russ' injuries and how long he'll be out, QB Geno Smith is expected to serve as Wilson's replacement.

There is a bigger issue for the Seahawks that needs a more immediate fix-- Seattle’s defense is on a record pace for futility that has resurrected nightmares from the start of last season, when it also was giving up huge chunks of yards and points.

Pete Carroll said Friday their players must be better at recognizing what’s coming and following through with the designed schemes. But the numbers posted so far are staggering.

"When the opportunity (comes) to make a decision on how you play it, we got to make the right one," Carroll said. "When we’re seeing stuff and we’re aggressively going after it and stuff is getting in around us and behind us, that’s just an area that we just have to be more disciplined."

Los Angeles became the fourth straight team to post at least 450 total yards against the Seahawks. The Rams had 301 yards and 23 points in the second half, the turning point seeming to come on DeSean Jackson’s 68-yard reception on third-and-10 when he blew past Sidney Jones and made a quicker adjustment than Jamal Adams.

The four straight games allowing 450 or more yards is tied for the longest streak in league history. Cincinnati had it happen in 2018 and 2019; Buffalo in 2011. Otherwise, it’s back to the 1950 Baltimore Colts to find another occurrence.

Seattle is giving up 450.8 yards per game, almost as bad as last season when the Seahawks gave up 456 yards a week through the first eight games before making a turnaround.

"I’m really disappointed that we’re off to a start statistically that looks like garbage. We’re better than that," Carroll said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

