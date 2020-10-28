Russ and Ciara give local nurse and his wife the surprise of a lifetime

A local healthcare worker and his wife got the surprise of a lifetime with the help of two special guests.

Marc and Mona's reactions were priceless when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, superstar performer Ciara, popped up on a Zoom call to surprise them.

Marc has been caring for young patients as a charge nurse in the Pediatric ICU at Seattle Children's Hospital for more than 17 years.

Marc and Mona (photo courtesy Amazon Home)

The couple's home suffered major water damage in January. So Amazon Home teamed up with Wilson and Ciara to surprise them with new furniture, decor and a small renovation.

"You guys are such a huge part of Seattle Childrens ... making them feel good," Marc said. "You know, you see these kids, you know what it's like to be there. I'm so overwhelmed."

Advertisement

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara in surprise Zoom call (photo courtesy Amazon Home)

Amazon Home will also be making donations to Seattle Children's Hospitla and the Why Not You foundation, the nonprofit founded by Russ and Ciara.