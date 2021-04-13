Russ and Ciara to host vaccination special featuring President Biden and former President Barack Obama

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara will host a Sunday night TV special featuring President Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and a slew of celebrities hoping to educate Americans and dispel vaccine concerns.

The special, called "Roll Up Your Sleeves," will also include appearances by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Actor Matthew McConaughey is set to interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president.

The special airs at 4 p.m. Pacific on NBC.

JUNE 24: In this screengrab, (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara speak during All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief on June 24, 2020 in Washington. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for All In WA)

