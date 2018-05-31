SEATTLE -- The first woman mayor since the 1920s has taken the helm in the booming progressive city of Seattle.Ninety-one years after the city elected Bertha Knight Landes as mayor, former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan was sworn in Tuesday at an Ethiopian community center.Durkan vowed to stand up to President Donald Trump in her first remarks as mayor."Our challenges don't just come from within Seattle," she said. "We know that sometimes, building this more just and equitable society means we will have differences with our president."The people of Seattle will not be bullied, and we will not be told what to do.

November 28, 2017