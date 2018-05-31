Durkan aims to fulfill free-college promise by 2020

Mayor Jenny Durkan, Seattle Colleges Chancellor Shouan Pan and Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Larry Nyland, signed a partnership agreement Wednesday which allows for the expansion of the Seattle Promise Program which aims to provide free community college tuition to high school students.

Seattle mayor wants to use money from land sale for homeless

SEATTLE -- Mayor Jenny Durkan wants to use $11 million in proceeds from the expected sale of a city-owned property to fund new rental assistance and short-term housing options for the homeless.The Seattle Times reports the move is one of the first steps taken by her still-new administration toward delivering on a key campaign proposal — developing 1,000 new tiny houses for people in homelessness and ramping up rental-assistance programs.Durkan said the sale of the unspecified South Lake Union property is expected to net around $11 million.On Wednesday, she'll ask the Seattle City Council to pass a resolution asking to designate the new funds for her new Bridge Housing Investment program, which could include developing tiny homes, modular housing and backyard cottages, with a goal of quickly move people off the streets and into temporary shelter.

Jenny Durkan to sign two executive orders on first day

Jenny Durkan is about to take charge of Seattle. On Tuesday, she'll be sworn into office sometime after 3 p.m. and share her vision for the City at events in Rainier Beach, West Seattle, the Chinatown-International District, Phinney Ridge, and Lake City.

Durkan sworn in as Seattle's mayor: 'We will have differences with our President'

SEATTLE -- The first woman mayor since the 1920s has taken the helm in the booming progressive city of Seattle.Ninety-one years after the city elected Bertha Knight Landes as mayor, former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan was sworn in Tuesday at an Ethiopian community center.Durkan vowed to stand up to President Donald Trump in her first remarks as mayor."Our challenges don't just come from within Seattle," she said. "We know that sometimes, building this more just and equitable society means we will have differences with our president."The people of Seattle will not be bullied, and we will not be told what to do.

Jenny Durkan lays out her first 30 days as mayor of Seattle

SEATTLE -- As mayor, Jenny Durkan will inherit the good and the bad that Seattle has to offer.“It’s a huge responsibility to be able to carry that honor forward,”  Mayor-elect Durkan said in an interview Wednesday.Durkan laid out what she would do in the first 30 days in office.“We will focus immediately on homelessness, affordability and transportation,” Durkan said.

With strong early vote lead, Durkan likely to be Seattle's first female mayor in 91 years

SEATTLE — Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan was leading urban planner Cary Moon by more than 20 points -- 60.6% to 39.4% -- in early election returns for Seattle mayor Tuesday -- a lead that appeared insurmountable.Durkan, 59, had tallied 64,174 votes to 41,683 for Moon, 54.Counting will continue for several days as more ballots arrive at King County Elections.