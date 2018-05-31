Durkan asks Seattle City Council to investigate, potentially expel Kshama Sawant
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has asked the City Council to investigate socialist Councilmember Kshama Sawant, calling for her to be punished and possibly even expelled from her position over a series of actions surrounding police protests.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has begun a 2021 reelection campaign.
Mayor Jenny Durkan says it will take agility to house more than 500 homeless people over the next 90 days.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has handed the city council legislation that increases the penalty for people who don't report lost or stolen guns. It also requires the safe storage of firearms unless being carried by the owner.
Mayor Jenny Durkan, Seattle Colleges Chancellor Shouan Pan and Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Larry Nyland, signed a partnership agreement Wednesday which allows for the expansion of the Seattle Promise Program which aims to provide free community college tuition to high school students.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan met with National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman in Washington D.C. Tuesday.
Mayor Jenny Durkan wants to use the proceeds from the expected sale of a city-owned property to fund new rental assistance and short-term housing options for the homeless.
SEATTLE -- Mayor Jenny Durkan wants to use $11 million in proceeds from the expected sale of a city-owned property to fund new rental assistance and short-term housing options for the homeless.The Seattle Times reports the move is one of the first steps taken by her still-new administration toward delivering on a key campaign proposal — developing 1,000 new tiny houses for people in homelessness and ramping up rental-assistance programs.Durkan said the sale of the unspecified South Lake Union property is expected to net around $11 million.On Wednesday, she'll ask the Seattle City Council to pass a resolution asking to designate the new funds for her new Bridge Housing Investment program, which could include developing tiny homes, modular housing and backyard cottages, with a goal of quickly move people off the streets and into temporary shelter.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has inked an agreement with a private developer to renovate KeyArena so the venue could be ready for an NBA or NHL team.
Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole, who helped reform the department after federal officials found officers were too quick to use force against minorities, will step down at the end of the year, the mayor said Monday.
In one of her first acts as Seattle's new mayor. Jenny Durkan announced a plan to expand the Seattle Promise College Tuition Program.
As of Tuesday, Seattle has a new mayor. Jenny Durkan was sworn in as Mayor of Seattle a little before 4 p.m. at the Ethiopian Community Center in South Seattle.
Jenny Durkan is about to take charge of Seattle. On Tuesday, she'll be sworn into office sometime after 3 p.m. and share her vision for the City at events in Rainier Beach, West Seattle, the Chinatown-International District, Phinney Ridge, and Lake City.
SEATTLE -- The first woman mayor since the 1920s has taken the helm in the booming progressive city of Seattle.Ninety-one years after the city elected Bertha Knight Landes as mayor, former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan was sworn in Tuesday at an Ethiopian community center.Durkan vowed to stand up to President Donald Trump in her first remarks as mayor."Our challenges don't just come from within Seattle," she said. "We know that sometimes, building this more just and equitable society means we will have differences with our president."The people of Seattle will not be bullied, and we will not be told what to do.
SEATTLE -- As mayor, Jenny Durkan will inherit the good and the bad that Seattle has to offer.“It’s a huge responsibility to be able to carry that honor forward,” Mayor-elect Durkan said in an interview Wednesday.Durkan laid out what she would do in the first 30 days in office.“We will focus immediately on homelessness, affordability and transportation,” Durkan said.
SEATTLE (AP) -- Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan has defeated urban planner Cary Moon to give the booming city of Seattle its first female mayor since the 1920s.Durkan maintained her 20-point lead Wednesday when a second batch of ballots was tabulated and released in the all mail-in election.
SEATTLE — Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan was leading urban planner Cary Moon by more than 20 points -- 60.6% to 39.4% -- in early election returns for Seattle mayor Tuesday -- a lead that appeared insurmountable.Durkan, 59, had tallied 64,174 votes to 41,683 for Moon, 54.Counting will continue for several days as more ballots arrive at King County Elections.
Former United States Attorney Jenny Durkan will announce her candidacy for Seattle mayor Friday.