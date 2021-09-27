Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to present her final budget proposal to city council
SEATTLE - Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan is set to present her final 2022 budget proposal to the city council on Monday evening.
Her final budget will focus on the COVID-19 crisis and issues that the city faced before the pandemic, which includes homelessness, housing, public safety and climate change.
The Seattle City Council will then need to amend and pass the budget by the beginning of December, which is a month after Durkan’s successor is elected in the mayoral race.
She announced last year that she will not seek a second term.
Durkan is scheduled to deliver her final budget at 5 p.m. at North Seattle College.
