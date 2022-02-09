City: No funds allotted for Seattle Police Department's hiring bonus promise

Despite discussions of a retention bonus and one of the highest hiring bonuses in the state, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) will see neither of those bonuses for officers, future and current.

Months before her term ended, former mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order which authorized a hiring bonus of up to $25,000 for lateral SPD hires, and up to $10,000 for new hires, depending on experience.

According to Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who is the head of the Public Safety Committee, the council voted to fund the bonuses through the end of 2021. Herbold said no bonuses were funded or authorized for 2022.

"Council did not approve hiring bonuses for 2022, but a majority of us indicated a willingness to consider 2022 hiring bonuses. We amended Mayor Durkan’s Emergency Order to allow the bonuses October through the end of 2021," Herbold told FOX 13 News.

Now, SPD has also pulled language about hiring bonuses from its recruitment website.

At the end of January, discussions were underway about giving every Seattle Police officer a $5,000 retention bonus to prevent officers from leaving the department that is already short-staffed.

Talks of the bonuses were never formalized into a proposal, and at the time, it was unclear how it would be funded.

The city said no funding has been appropriated for those bonuses, and any approval of bonuses would need to be passed by the City Council.

However, Herbold said the council expressed interest in a city-wide hiring incentive, but did not sign off on it.

The bleeding of officers at SPD has been severe, between vaccine mandates and those that have left during the defend the police movements in 2020.

There are roughly 1,100 deployable officers at the department currently. At that number, the total in retention bonuses would be $5.5 million dollars.

In 2020, 186 officers left the department and only 51 were hired. In 2021, 171 officers left with 81 new hires-- which is a net loss of 225 officers over the last two years.

King County, on the other hand, is paying commissioned employees a $4,000 bonus to stay with the department through the end of 2022.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram