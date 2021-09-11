Seattle’s Mayor still refuses to say whether unvaccinated officers will be fired

Despite Seattle police officers being under a mandate to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Jenny Durkan has mysteriously refused to commit to firing unvaccinated officers after the Oct. 18 deadline.

In an Aug. 10 interview, Durkan skirted multiple questions about the fate of officers who are unwilling to get the shot.

"What I believe is going to happen is that most police officers will get this vaccination," Durkan said, refusing to entertain the possibility that some officers will not.

One month later, as the Oct. 18 deadline looms, Durkan again refused to answer the question directly in an interview with Brandi Kruse on Friday.

"I really believe that police officers are police officers because they want to serve and keep their communities safe, and that they know in their heart of hearts that getting that vaccination is part of that obligation to keep the community safe."

Durkan denied that she was being evasive.

"People know what the rule is. We’re negotiating with the unions and I have every optimism people will follow through and do what they think is right."

