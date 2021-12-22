'Now is not the time'; Mayor Durkan vetoes bill ending frontline workers' pandemic hazard pay

article

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan vetoed a City Council bill that would have ended hazard pay for frontline workers in 2022.

Durkan announced her veto of the bill on Wednesday, citing the rising cases of the COVID omicron variant.

"Now is not the time to roll back the pay for these critical front-line workers. In a time that there are no good choices, there are decisions we can make to protect the health, safety, and wellbeing of our residents, and hazard pay is one of the key city policies that have supported workers who have supported all of us," said Mayor Durkan. "This summer, I asked Council to not lift hazard pay for grocery workers as Delta was emerging, and now as Omicron is newly emerging, one of my last actions as Mayor will be to protect this critical pay for our frontline workers."

Seattle councilmember Teresa Mosqueda first introduced the bill on July 2, and the council submitted it for Durkan to sign on Dec. 17.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: