Durkan applauds passage of Biden's $1T infrastructure bill

article

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a statement supporting the approval of Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects late Friday after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim.

President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed the passage of his $1 trillion infrastructure package as a "monumental step forward for the nation."

Durkan issued the following statement after the package's approval:

"Passing President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is transformational for cities across the nation - it will deliver new good-paying union jobs, expand transit opportunities and combat climate change. This generational investment in workers and infrastructure will advance Seattle’s vision for more equitable access to transit, further electrify our city, promote environmental justice programs, and allow us to repair our aging bridges. Our entire Congressional delegation was on the frontlines of advocating and delivering on this important achievement for our country."

Approval of the bill, which would create legions of jobs and improve broadband, water supplies and other public works, whisked it to the desk of a president whose approval ratings have dropped and whose nervous party got a cold shoulder from voters in this week’s off-year elections.

