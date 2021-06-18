City of Seattle extending eviction moratorium to Sept. 30

Speaking to Brandi Kruse on Q13 News Friday morning, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that the city's eviction moratorium will be extended through Sept. 30.

"We're going to really be working with the governor's office and with federal authorities. As you know, there's a lot of money coming for rent relief. We want to make sure that rent relief can get to the places it needs to get, particularly to our small landlords, as quickly as possible. And so our focus is really going to be on how do we get that money flowing and make it as easy as possible for those landlords to also get paid because they have to pay their taxes and mortgages as well," Durkan said.

Washington state's eviction moratorium is set to expire on June 30.

Advocacy groups have called on Gov. Jay Inslee to push that date back until measures were in place to ensure renters wouldn't be kicked out of their homes.

RELATED: Eviction moratorium causing issues for landlord with Seattle property

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram