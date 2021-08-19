Police: Woman violated protection order by going to Seattle Mayor's home

article

Seattle police have arrested a woman after she allegedly violated an anti-harassment protection order by going to Mayor Jenny Durkan’s home on Monday.

On Aug. 14, the 38-year-old suspect went to Durkan’s house and left a bag of papers on her lawn, police said.

The suspect has an anti-harassment protection order against her that prohibits her from contacting Durkan or going near her residence or workplace.

"The Seattle Police Department will fully investigate any threat made against any public official and will work with prosecutors to ensure they are held responsible. SPD detectives have investigated several other unrelated threats against elected officials," SPD said.

