Cascade High School finds way for 2020 seniors to graduate surrounded by friends

EVERETT, Wash. -- As high schools find ways to hold commencement ceremonies amid a pandemic, a national trend is giving some seniors in Snohomish County an opportunity to graduate surrounded by friends - sort of.Cascade High School seniors were able to drive or ride to Everett Memorial Stadium Thursday, get out of the vehicle they came in and walk across a stage that was set up on the field.And while they weren't standing side-by-side with their peers, thanks to a national trend called "Adopt a Senior," all 381 registered seniors at Cascade High School were represented with their photo on a sign lining the graduation route.It was all possible thanks to family and community members.

Free farmers market to give away 6,000 pounds of potatoes, onions in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. -- Volunteers are gearing up for a free drive-thru farmers market in Lake Stevens.It's happening Friday, May, 29, and if it's anything like last week, supplies will go fast.They plan to give away 6,000 pounds of potatoes and onions starting at noon.Volunteer and local realtor Jim Scott says the need is growing every day - and he's grateful to work hand-in-hand with the farms giving donations."We just happen to be working with Farmer Frog's in Woodinville, and they have these trucks.

Tacoma book store booming during quarantine

TACOMA -- Within a little room that makes up King's book shop in Tacoma is a world of fantasy, knowledge, and perhaps most significantly, an escape from the virus that's turned so many lives upside down."We've been actually doing a robust amount of business surprisingly," says owner sweet pea Flaherty.While so many businesses, especially ones that are small and local, are struggling to stay afloat, King's Books hasn't had that problem."We've been shipping orders since March and we just started curbside pick up this week," Flaherty says.The orders have been steady and consistent, showing that many are finding comfort and entertainment in a good page turner."There's definitely a lot of escapist reads, because of, well, the world, and a lot of people are getting books that are kind of obscure that have been on their list of a while and now they have time to read."The shop misses getting to talk to their customers face-to-face and having book clubs meet, and the store cat -20 pound Herbert - likely misses the extra attention, but all in all, they feel very lucky to still get to share stories with people when we may need them the most."We're still trying to provide books for people and create communities and create ways for people to get not just the books they know but books that they're interested in," Flaherty says.

COVID-19 steals the stage from local performers

The performing arts were among the first to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and stay home order - and they will be among the last to return. That has left performers offstage waiting for the next act.

Groups partner to provide internet to low-income students in Tacoma

TACOMA - Several organizations are working together to help get technology in the hands of low-income students who are struggling during COVID-19.The stay home order has added extra challenges for students, and poverty exponentially increases those challenges.That's why the Foundation for Tacoma Students is partnering with Tacoma Public Schools and Rainier Connect to help those families.“Now more than ever, especially if we continue in these environments, access to technology will be critical for our students,” said Tafona Ervin.Ervin is the Executive director of the Foundation for Tacoma Students.She says this pandemic has highlighted a big problem, but it’s not a new one.“Lack of access to technology and WIFI has always been an issue,” said Ervin.The goal is to get the internet into households who are in need.Internet services would be available for one year to these families at no cost, thanks to the help of donations.Fifty homes are scheduled for installation this week.