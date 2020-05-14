Georgia the Giraffe spreads joy to Redmond shoppers
REDMOND, Wash. -- In trying times, there are people doing their part to spread positivity any way they can.
Cascade High School finds way for 2020 seniors to graduate surrounded by friends
EVERETT, Wash. -- As high schools find ways to hold commencement ceremonies amid a pandemic, a national trend is giving some seniors in Snohomish County an opportunity to graduate surrounded by friends - sort of.Cascade High School seniors were able to drive or ride to Everett Memorial Stadium Thursday, get out of the vehicle they came in and walk across a stage that was set up on the field.And while they weren't standing side-by-side with their peers, thanks to a national trend called "Adopt a Senior," all 381 registered seniors at Cascade High School were represented with their photo on a sign lining the graduation route.It was all possible thanks to family and community members.
Seattle-based nonprofit makes sure kids with special needs don't suffer during pandemic
There’s no doubt, many parents and grandparents are worried about their kids taking a big step backward, as school struggle with remote learning programs.
Free farmers market to give away 6,000 pounds of potatoes, onions in Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. -- Volunteers are gearing up for a free drive-thru farmers market in Lake Stevens.It's happening Friday, May, 29, and if it's anything like last week, supplies will go fast.They plan to give away 6,000 pounds of potatoes and onions starting at noon.Volunteer and local realtor Jim Scott says the need is growing every day - and he's grateful to work hand-in-hand with the farms giving donations."We just happen to be working with Farmer Frog's in Woodinville, and they have these trucks.
High school seniors print, sell mural t-shirts for a good cause
Colorful and inspiring murals on boarded up shops and restaurants gave two Seattle Academy seniors an idea for their senior project.
Legendary Seattle coaches Mike Holmgren and George Karl share a COVID-19 game plan
Facing a deadly virus and the worst recession of our lifetimes, many people are feeling the stress of the pandemic and could use a pep talk. Thankfully, legendary Seattle coaches Mike Holmgren and George Karl are here to help.
Wilson, Rapinoe, Bird to host remote ESPYS feting heroism
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird will preside over the ESPYs this year.
Tacoma book store booming during quarantine
TACOMA -- Within a little room that makes up King's book shop in Tacoma is a world of fantasy, knowledge, and perhaps most significantly, an escape from the virus that's turned so many lives upside down."We've been actually doing a robust amount of business surprisingly," says owner sweet pea Flaherty.While so many businesses, especially ones that are small and local, are struggling to stay afloat, King's Books hasn't had that problem."We've been shipping orders since March and we just started curbside pick up this week," Flaherty says.The orders have been steady and consistent, showing that many are finding comfort and entertainment in a good page turner."There's definitely a lot of escapist reads, because of, well, the world, and a lot of people are getting books that are kind of obscure that have been on their list of a while and now they have time to read."The shop misses getting to talk to their customers face-to-face and having book clubs meet, and the store cat -20 pound Herbert - likely misses the extra attention, but all in all, they feel very lucky to still get to share stories with people when we may need them the most."We're still trying to provide books for people and create communities and create ways for people to get not just the books they know but books that they're interested in," Flaherty says.
Det's SuperStars lead charge for Seattle Children's Covid relief
SEATTLE - A former Seattle SuperSonic is joining the fight against COVID-19, helping those directly impacted by the pandemic.
An especially meaningful Memorial Day amid virus
KENT, Wash. -- Retired from the U.S. Marine Corps but proudly wearing his uniform, Tennis De Jong knew Memorial Day this year would feel different.
Community shows 'Tacoma Strong' support for small businesses impacted by COVID-19
TACOMA, Wash. -- Community members across Tacoma are wearing their hearts on their sleeves to support small businesses devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 steals the stage from local performers
The performing arts were among the first to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and stay home order - and they will be among the last to return. That has left performers offstage waiting for the next act.
Boeing supplier pivots portion of work to construct face shields
Workers who once had been laid off are now back on the clock to help build protective equipment for doctors, dentists and medical professionals everywhere.
Sounders raise money for COVID-19 Relief Fund with help from longtime fans
he Seattle Sounders FC awarded over $200,000 to 143 people and 17 small businesses thanks for their first grant cycle in April of the organization's COVID-19 Relief Fund.
National contest brings glimmer of hope to Snohomish during COVID-19 pandemic
SNOHOMISH, Wash. -- In these times of despair during the COVID-19 pandemic, one small town is hopeful.
Local caregiver uses art to illustrate the importance of wearing masks
Monday was the first official day that all King County residents were asked to wear masks when out in public.
Copper River salmon arrive in the PNW, and frontline workers get the first taste
SEATTLE — It's a spring tradition that a lot of people look forward to in the Pacific Northwest: the arrival of the first batch of prized Copper River salmon from Cordova, Alaska.Like so many other traditions, it was celebrated a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 survivor leaves Tacoma hospital to cheers, applause
A Tacoma man is finally going home after fighting off a nearly deadly battle with coronavirus for about a month.
National Guard helps hand out 200,000 pounds of free potatoes in Tacoma
Members of the Washington National Guard helped hand out about 200,000 pounds of potatoes Thursday that had been donated by farmers who were unable to sell to their regular restaurant customers due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Groups partner to provide internet to low-income students in Tacoma
TACOMA - Several organizations are working together to help get technology in the hands of low-income students who are struggling during COVID-19.The stay home order has added extra challenges for students, and poverty exponentially increases those challenges.That's why the Foundation for Tacoma Students is partnering with Tacoma Public Schools and Rainier Connect to help those families.“Now more than ever, especially if we continue in these environments, access to technology will be critical for our students,” said Tafona Ervin.Ervin is the Executive director of the Foundation for Tacoma Students.She says this pandemic has highlighted a big problem, but it’s not a new one.“Lack of access to technology and WIFI has always been an issue,” said Ervin.The goal is to get the internet into households who are in need.Internet services would be available for one year to these families at no cost, thanks to the help of donations.Fifty homes are scheduled for installation this week.