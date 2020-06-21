Durkan asks Seattle City Council to investigate, potentially expel Kshama Sawant
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has asked the City Council to investigate socialist Councilmember Kshama Sawant, calling for her to be punished and possibly even expelled from her position over a series of actions surrounding police protests.
Calls to end Seattle's 'CHOP' zone increase as protestors say they won't leave
SEATTLE – Protestors said they believe they are not to blame for the violence that has unfolded at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone, known as CHOP. Many of them said they are not leaving the occupation until their demands for reform are met by city leaders.
Seattle officials, protestors discuss future action plans on 'CHOP' in closed-door meeting
On Friday, city officials and protestors met behind closed doors at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in Capitol Hill to talk about the future of the 'CHOP' protest zone.
CHOP protesters work to build dialogue with Seattle's fire chief, city leaders
Lawyers representing residents and businesses impacted by the CHOP protest zone agreed not to file a court order, Friday, according a representative from the city attorney’s office for the City of Seattle.
Protesters resist as crews arrive at Seattle's CHOP protest zone
Crews arrived with heavy equipment arrived early Friday at Seattle’s “occupied” protest zone, apparently ready to dismantle barriers set up by demonstrators, but halted work when demonstrators resisted, including by lying on top of some of the makeshift structures.
Neighbors, workers describe unrest: Lawsuit claims city endorses CHOP
While there are no signs protests inside CHOP are winding down, and city leaders continue to allow streets in Capitol Hill to remain occupied, business owners and residents caught in the middle are now demanding they get a fair shake.
Businesses sue Seattle over ‘occupied’ protest zone
A collection of Seattle businesses, property owners and residents sued the city Wednesday over its tolerance of an “occupied” protest zone, saying officials have been complicit in depriving them of their rights to their property.
CHOP protesters staying put at Seattle police precinct
Despite pressure from city officials and rampant rumors on social media, protesters at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, or CHOP, have not ended their occupation outside the East Precinct.
City of Seattle determined to dismantle 'CHOP' but strategy on how to do that is murky
It took multiple shootings in a span of 48 hours at the autonomous area known as the ‘CHOP’ for Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to establish future plans of the zone.
Store owners in Seattle's 'CHOP' protest zone say they fear for business and safety
Stuck precariously in the middle of the conflict between Seattle police and protesters are area businesses in and around the CHOP protest zone.
Police investigate 3rd shooting near Seattle's 'CHOP' protest zone
Seattle Police are investigating an early-morning shooting near Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone.
Following shootings, fights at CHOP, Capitol Hill residents call on city leaders to end the chaos
Following a weekend of violence that included two shootings and the death of a 19-year-old man, people who live and work in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood are calling on the city to do something to keep them safe.
Seattle will move to dismantle 'CHOP' protest zone, Mayor Durkan says
Faced with growing pressure to crack down on an “occupied” protest zone following two weekend shootings, Seattle’s mayor said Monday that officials will move to wind down the blocks-long span of city streets taken over two weeks ago that President Donald Trump asserted is run by “anarchists.”
Council worries emergency access to CHOP not sustainable
Three people were the target of gun violence this weekend while inside the protest zone in Capitol Hill called CHOP. One teenager died from his injuries.
Godmother of shooting victim demands accountability from 'CHOP' protesters
The shooting victim's godmother said she is “outraged, appalled and disgusted” over her godson’s death, and wants answers from the protesters occupying the streets around Cal Anderson Park and the East Precinct.
CHOP: Seattle mayor walks back ‘summer of love’ comment
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan continues to be lambasted for a June 11 interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, during which she suggested the occupied protest around the city’s east police precinct could simply be a “summer of love.”
Teen shot in Seattle's 'CHOP' protest zone declines police interview
For the second time in less than 48 hours, there was a shooting in Seattle’s “occupied” protest zone, but the 17-year-old victim declined to speak with detectives, leaving the circumstances of the shooting unclear, police said Monday.
Seattle Police West Precinct defaced, police say
A defaced exterior of the Seattle Police Department West precinct was found late Friday, police reported.
Brandi Kruse: 'CHOP' is not a block party
Each week on “The Divide,” Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues dividing Americans. Topics include gun control, free speech, policing, and politics.
The Divide: What's next in push for police reform?
This week on “The Divide”: Police reform activist Andre Taylor discusses how to turn momentum from recent protests into tangible change.