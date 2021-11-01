Federal judge dismisses lawsuit filed by mother of man killed during CHOP protests

A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Seattle.

The mother of 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson, Jr., who was allegedly killed by Marcel Long while in the borders of the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone, filed a wrongful death suit against the city back in April.

The suit claimed that Seattle officials created a dangerous environment and failed to assist Anderson after he was shot on June 20.

Anderson was shot 12 days after the city abandoned the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and allowed the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) to exist as a "no-cop" zone.

RELATED: Godmother of shooting victim demands accountability from 'CHOP' protesters

Police said when they tried to respond to the shooting, they were met by a violent crowd "that prevented officers safe access to the victims." Medics and firefighters wouldn't enter without police.

The lawsuit, however, claimed that the delay was a result of miscommunication between Seattle Police and Seattle Fire.

The lawsuit also accuses the city of enabling the violence inside the CHOP by providing portable toilets, lighting and other support.

United States Magistrate Judge Honorable Richard Creatura reasoned that these acts, even if true, do not represent a particularized danger to Anderson because "none of the acts were specific to him."

The judge concluded that the family "has not alleged facts to support her claim that the City created an actual, particularized danger for Mr. Anderson."

Reacting to the ruling, attorney Mark Lindquist with Herrmann Law Group says they plan to appeal.

"First, I’m confident we will prevail on appeal because this decision undermines government accountability and public safety. Secondly, Donnitta still has state claims in addition to this federal claim. We will continue to pursue justice and accountability. Today’s decision was a small skirmish in a bigger battle," said Lindquist.

