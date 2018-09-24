CAMP MURRAY, Wash. — Seven additional counties have been approved to move to Phase 2 of the governor's plan to reopen the economy, the state announced Saturday.Cowlitz, Grant, Island, Jefferson, Mason, Pacific and San Juan counties join 14 other counties in reopening retail, hair and nail salons, restaurants and more under the Safe Start plan.The 21 counties are: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum and Whitman.Clallam, Kitsap and Thurston are eligible to apply for Phase 2.Kittitas and Clark counties' applications are on hold while public health officials investigate outbreaks.To apply for a variance, counties must have an average of less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.

