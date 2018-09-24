Pandemic means limited access to life-saving cardiac rehab services
OAK HARBOR, Wash. -- As things get going again and offices start opening back up, there are a lot of people who have missed out on precious time, including folks who have needed potentially life-saving treatments.
21 counties approved for Phase 2 reopening
CAMP MURRAY, Wash. — Seven additional counties have been approved to move to Phase 2 of the governor's plan to reopen the economy, the state announced Saturday.Cowlitz, Grant, Island, Jefferson, Mason, Pacific and San Juan counties join 14 other counties in reopening retail, hair and nail salons, restaurants and more under the Safe Start plan.The 21 counties are: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum and Whitman.Clallam, Kitsap and Thurston are eligible to apply for Phase 2.Kittitas and Clark counties' applications are on hold while public health officials investigate outbreaks.To apply for a variance, counties must have an average of less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.
10 more counties - including Thurston, Kitsap and Clallam - can apply for Phase 2 reopening
OLYMPIA -- Ten more counties in Washington state are now eligible to apply for Phase 2 of Gov.
Man shot, killed by police in Oak Harbor
An investigation is underway after deputies shot and killed a man in Oak Harbor Sunday evening.
Island County man charged with murder after DNA found on samurai sword
A 33-year-old man suspected of killing and decapitating his girlfriend in Washington state has been charged with murder after investigators say they found a samurai sword with DNA evidence.
Mystery of object spotted over Whidbey Island apparently solved
A mysterious object was spotted by a local photographer over the skies of Whibey Island early Sunday morning, leading to lots of speculation and questions, but no solid answers.
Man rescues fawn tangled underneath logging machine on Camano Island
A baby deer is back with its mom after becoming trapped underneath an 18,000-pound logging machine on Camano Island.
Body found near Camano Island bunker was decapitated; police looking for person of interest
A Washington State sheriff says the body of a woman found near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker last weekend had been decapitated, and a man wanted in the case is on the loose and possibly headed for southern or central California.
Body of female believed slain found near bunker with firearms and ammo on Camano Island
The body of a white female believed to have been murdered was found near a bunker dug into a hillside that contained a cache of supplies, firearms and ammunition, the Island County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Harbor seal stuck in cedar log rescued
Remember the story of Winnie the Pooh getting his head stuck in the honey jar? That story was the inspiration for the name staff members at Camano Island State Park gave to a helpless harbor seal who got its head stuck in a cedar log.
Police seek man who robbed Whidbey Island gas station on Halloween
The Island County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint on Halloween.
Park Ranger goes crabbing off Whidbey Island and finds Jesus
Regis Swanson went crabbing with friends on Monday for the first time this season in Crescent Harbor off Whidbey Island. "It was kind of fun. Just a beautiful day," said Swanson.
Baby and 3-year-old child killed when van slides off icy road, slams into tree, bursts into flames
An infant and a young child were both killed in a single-vehicle, weather-related crash Tuesday morning on Camano Island, according to the Washington State Patrol. Their mother was seriously injured.