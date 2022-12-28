2 horses dead, dozens of animals rescued from Oak Harbor breeder

article

The Island County Sheriff's Office is investigation after two horses were found dead and dozens of animals wer rescued from a breeder in Island County.

On Dec. 24, deputies received a report of an animal cruelty case at a dog and cat breeder on Hastie Lake Road in Oak Harbor.

When they arrived at the scene, they found two horses dead and several more that appeared to be emaciated, according to the sheriff's office.

Safe Equine, Pasado Safe haven and several volunteers helped rescue 12 horses, pigs and rabbits were inspected and will be placed into foster homes.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the property and 22 dogs, 31 cats and four chinchillas were seized from the home. They were taken to a veterinarian for inspection.