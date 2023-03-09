Oak Harbor Police investigate after man walks into hospital with gunshot wound

Police are investigating a shooting in Oak Harbor after a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday.

According to the Oak Harbor Police Department (OHPD), at around 4:40 a.m., the Island Hospital Emergency Department (IHED) in Anacortes reported about man who showed up at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

After talking to the victim, authorities learned that the shooting took place somewhere on the north end of Whidbey Island.

The OHPD, the Anacortes Police Department and Island County Sheriff’s Office then started investigating.

Detectives learned that the shooting happened near the Acorn Motor Inn on SE Barrington Dr. When officers arrived to the potential crime scene, three people were identified as being involved in the incident.

All three people have had run-ins with the law in the past.

The OHPD will lead the investigation, conduct interviews, review surveillance video to correctly identify the suspects involved.

At this point in the investigation, police believe this was an isolated incident, with currently no danger to the public.

RELATED: Police investigate DV shooting that left 2 injured in Renton

Featured article

This is a developing story.