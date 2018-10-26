Seahawks unveil jersey patch honoring Paul Allen
The Seattle Seahawks on Friday revealed a patch the team will wear honoring the late Paul Allen.
Paul Allen's sister, Jody Allen, named executor of his will
Paul Allen’s sister Jody Allen released a statement Wednesday saying she has been named the executor and trustee of his estate.
What's next for Paul Allen's big investments? It's not clear
SEATTLE (AP) — Prior to his death on Monday, billionaire Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen invested large sums in technology ventures, research projects and philanthropy, some of it eclectic and highly speculative.
Word from the NFL owners meetings is Seahawks will (of course) stay in Seattle
Not that there was much cause for concern, but word from the NFL owners meeting Wednesday is that the Seahawks are going to stay in the wake of Paul Allen’s death earlier this week.The fall league meeting just happened to fall this week in New York, as Seahawks fans were mourning the sudden death of the team’s longtime owner.While many seem to think the team will be sold, every public comment indicated the team is in Seattle for the long haul.
Paul Allen shaped Seattle's culture from MoPOP and KEXP to Cinerama
Paul Allen’s passion for arts and culture permeated across Seattle, from opening the Museum of Pop Culture, saving Cinerama, to starting the Up Stream Music Festival and investing in the radio station, KEXP, at a time when it was small and struggling.
'Paul was cooler than I was': Bill Gates opens up on the loss of his oldest friend
Bill Gates has opened up on his blog about the loss of his oldest friend and first business partner, Paul Allen.
Pete Carroll remembers Paul Allen: 'He wanted to do special, unique, extraordinary things'
RENTON, Wash. –Pete Carroll reflected on Paul Allen's life on Tuesday, saying his former boss was “a good dude” who gave him “a life’s experience” as coach of the Seattle Seahawks and “stood up for the place he loved” when the bought the team.Carroll spoke at the VMAC as the team broke for the bye week, one day after Allen died of complications from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.“I’m going to miss the spirit of his vision,” Carroll said. “Look what he’s stood for.
Paul Allen's impact on the Pacific Northwest and beyond
Paul Allen’s reach extended around the globe. From finding cures for infectious disease to wildlife conservation, he cared about the health of our oceans and climate change.
In wake of Paul Allen passing, the difference between Hodgkin's lymphoma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Microsoft co-founder and owner of the Seattle Seahawks, Paul Allen passed away Monday, from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, according to Vulcan.
As Seahawks fans mourn Paul Allen, many wonder about franchise's future
SEATTLE – Even as Seattle Seahawks fans mourned the death of longtime owner Paul Allen on Monday, many were left wondering what it meant for the future of the franchise.Allen bought the team from Ken Behring in 1996, shortly after Behring's failed attempt to move the team to L.A..
Seahawk players, CEOs react to Paul Allen's death
People from the worlds of sports, business and the public sector have been reacting to the news of Paul Allen's death. Allen died Monday from complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was 65.
'A giant in Washington history': Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and owner of Seahawks, dead at 65
Paul Allen, one of the most influential businessmen and philanthropists in Seattle history and the owner of the Seattle Seahawks, died Monday at the age of 65.
Rams wearing green ribbons in support of Paul Allen's cancer battle
SEATTLE – At the end of the day, football is still just a game.The Los Angels Rams are paying tribute to the Seattle Seahawks’ owner during the teams’ game Sunday at CenturyLink Field.The Rams announced they’ll be wearing lime green ribbons in support of Paul Allen, who announced last week that he’s battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma for the second time.“We send our well wishes to Mr.
Paul Allen's cancer has returned
Paul Allen says his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is back.
Billionaire Seahawks owner Paul Allen contributes big to GOP ahead of midterm elections
SEATTLE (AP) — Paul Allen, the billionaire Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trailblazers owner and Microsoft co-founder, made his largest-ever foray into congressional politics this year by donating $100,000 to a group seeking to keep Republicans in control of the U.S. House.The Seattle Times reports that the June 14 donation, disclosed in mid-July, went to Protect the House, a committee headed by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.It's the biggest check Allen has ever sent to a federal political candidate or committee, according to a review of Federal Election Commission filings.Protect the House is a joint fundraising committee, a type of group that lets wealthy donors make a single large contribution which is then divided among candidates and political-action committees, or PACs, across the country.FEC records show the largest chunk of Allen's $100,000 went to the National Republican Campaign Committee, which received $33,900.
Paul Allen announces $1 million donation to initiative regulating assault-style weapons
SEATTLE – Paul Allen said on Twitter on Monday that he’s donated $1 million dollars to an initiative that will attempt to reduce assault-weapon violence in Washington.The Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers owner came out in favor of I-1639, the so called safe schools, safe communities initiative.The initiative’s backers say it will “address many of the root causes of recent tragedies,” by:
#ThanksPaul: How Paul Allen saved the Seahawks and built a dynasty
Editor's note: We're re-sharing this article Q13 News put together with Vulcan Productions last year celebrating Paul Allen's 20 year history with the Seattle Seahawks franchise.Paul Allen died Monday at the age of 65.Allen was the co-founder of Microsoft along with Bill Gates, as well as the owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, part-owner of the Seattle Sounders and founder of the Museum of Pop Culture.Read more: ‘A giant in Washington history’: Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and owner of Seahawks, dead at 65
USS Indianapolis wreckage found 72 years later by Paul Allen-led expedition crew
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Civilian researchers say they have located the wreck of the World War II heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis.The ship played a critical role in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima before being struck by Japanese torpedoes.The sinking of the Indianapolis remains the Navy's single worst loss at sea.
Paul Allen to donate $30M to permanent housing for homeless in Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) — Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Paul Allen will donate $30 million toward the development of a new housing facility for people who are homeless in Seattle.The gift will help cover design and construction costs for Mercy Housing Northwest, a local nonprofit that will operate the facility.The Seattle Times reports Mayor Ed Murray said Wednesday the city will put $5 million toward the project.
Paul Allen donates $40 million to UW computer science department
SEATTLE (AP) — Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Paul Allen has announced he is giving $40 million to the University of Washington's computer-science department.The Seattle billionaire made the announcement Thursday, The Seattle Times reported (https://goo.gl/yGgLYN).