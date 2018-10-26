SEATTLE (AP) — Paul Allen, the billionaire Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trailblazers owner and Microsoft co-founder, made his largest-ever foray into congressional politics this year by donating $100,000 to a group seeking to keep Republicans in control of the U.S. House.The Seattle Times reports that the June 14 donation, disclosed in mid-July, went to Protect the House, a committee headed by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.It's the biggest check Allen has ever sent to a federal political candidate or committee, according to a review of Federal Election Commission filings.Protect the House is a joint fundraising committee, a type of group that lets wealthy donors make a single large contribution which is then divided among candidates and political-action committees, or PACs, across the country.FEC records show the largest chunk of Allen's $100,000 went to the National Republican Campaign Committee, which received $33,900.

