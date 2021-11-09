Swedish announces $20 million gift from Paul G. Allen will fund new cancer research center

article

Swedish announced Tuesday that it is building a new cancer research center after the late philanthropist Paul G. Allen gifted the hospital $20 million.

The fund, made after his death, will build the Paul G. Allen Research Center at Swedish Cancer Institute and help in the future of cancer care and treatment.

Officials said the center will support research programs that combine advances in biomedical sciences with innovation in cancer treatment, technology and computer science to transform our understanding of cancer, how to treat it and how to prevent it.

"Paul was grateful for the care he received at Swedish over the years," said Jody Allen, who is the sister of Paul Allen and trustee of the Paul G. Allen Estate. "His gift reflects his lifelong belief that to make transformational change to benefit others, you must invest in science and researchers pushing the boundaries of conventional thinking to solve complex problems."

RELATED: Paul Allen's impact on the Pacific Northwest and beyond

Allen died of complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2018. He was 65.

"For decades, oncologists everywhere have treated patients based on their type of cancer, from breast and colon to lung and liver; however, no two people are the same and neither are any two tumors," said SCI Executive Medical Director Sara Jo Grethlein, M.D., MBA. "It’s time to tailor treatments specifically to the genetic and molecular makeup of each patient and their tumor. The budding field of multi-omics is set to birth exciting, targeted therapies that provide patients more hope with fewer debilitating side effects."

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram