49ers' Richard Sherman sidelined by hamstring strain
San Francisco newcomer Richard Sherman will miss the next week of training camp and the 49ers' preseason opener after straining a hamstring in practice Friday.
Sherman signs with rival San Francisco 49ers
A day after the Seahawks cut Richard Sherman, the four-time All-Pro cornerback reportedly signed with the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.
Bennett says goodbye to Seattle fans; Seahawks may part ways with Sherman, too
SEATTLE -- Several NFL insiders are reporting that the Seattle Seahawks will cut ties with several key players including DE Michael Bennett and CB Richard Sherman.NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter first tweeted the news Wednesday morning.
Sherman: 'I owe it to those guys, and I gave 'em everything I had'
An emotional Richard Sherman broke down in tears before leaving the podium on crutches at University of Phoenix Stadium on Thursday night.
Seahawks get a victory over the Cardinals, but Sherman out for season
GLENDALE, Ariz. – We’ll get right to the good news, because it’s quite good: The Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, keeping themselves in the tick of the playoff race and rebounding from Sunday’s ugly loss to Washington.Now for the bad news: Richard Sherman’s out for the year.Sherman ruptured his Achilles and will be out for the season, coach Pete Carroll said after the game.“There’s no coming back from that until you get the surgery and all that stuff,” Carroll said.Sherman was shown on the sideline hugging teammates and looking forlorn after leaving the game during the third quarter of the Seattle Seahawks’ 22-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Thursday."It's unfortunate with him, because he's as good as it gets," quarterback Russell Wilson said on the field after the game. "He's a Hall of Fame corner, so guys will have to step up.
Gridiron Mommas: Richard Sherman's mom has advice for parents sending their kids to college
In today's episode, we hear from Richard Sherman's mom, Beverly, about why she won't watch a game from the suit.
Richard Sherman: 'All we want is equality for everyone'
RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks returned from their bye week refreshed and ready to continue their fight for social justice.Richard Sherman and Doug Baldwin both spoke at length Tuesday in the wake of two more recent developments: Baldwin’s letter, co-signed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, urging social-justice reform, and Colin Kaepernick’s grievance alleging collusion.“There’s players that’ve never taken their team to the playoffs, never had a winning record, that have jobs that are starting in this league,” Sherman said of Keapernick’s continued unemployment. “You hear every excuse in the world, this system doesn’t work for him.
Richard Sherman surprises Mary Bridge Children's patient who lost her favorite doll
Richard Sherman can look pretty intimidating on the football field, but in his off time, he's got quite
Sherman: League showed 'we will not be bullied by the President of the United States'
RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman says last week was a "pivotal moment" for the league to show it will not be bullied by President Donald Trump."We are just trying to make people more aware of the issues out there, the injustice and inequality out there.
Sherman: The decision to protest during anthem wasn't spur of the moment
The Seahawks' decision to stay in their locker room during the national anthem Sunday wasn't spur of the moment. In fact, the entire team came to that decision after nearly 4 hours of meetings, according to cornerback Richard Sherman.
Sherman on relationship with Wilson: 'I'm sorry our competition isn't pretty and cordial'
SEATTLE – Richard Sherman again pushed back against a story this season describing a rift between himself and Russell Wilson, telling ESPN it’s simply “the way we sharpen our iron.”In a sit-down interview with ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the Seattle Seahawks cornerback described his relationship with Wilson as “professional.”“We’re pros,” Sherman said. “We hang out from time to time.
Sherman: 'Players gotta be willing to strike' if they want better contracts
LOS ANGELES – Richard Sherman said Wednesday that if NFL players want contracts that come closer to those of their NBA and MLB counterparts, they’re going to have to go on strike.Speaking at a red-carpet event before the ESPYs in L.A., the Seattle Seahawks cornerback said striking was the only way to close the salary gap between the sports.RELATED: The original ‘Legion of Boom’ reunites for Kam Chancellor’s wedding“If we want to – as the NFL, and as a union – get anything done, then players gotta be willing to strike,” Sherman told ESPN’s Jalen Rose. “I think that’s the thing guys need to 100 percent realize is, you’re going to have to miss games, you’re going to have to lose some money if you’re willing to make the point, because that’s how MLB and the NBA got it done.“They missed games, they struck, they flexed every bit of power that they had, and it was awesome.
Richard Sherman opens Wingstop in North Seattle
Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman loves Wingstop restaurants so much he's adding another franchise.
Sherman says he wants to retire a Seahawk, calls reports of dissension 'a joke'
SEATTLE – Richard Sherman worked Wednesday to downplay much of the controversy that has surrounded him this offseason, telling reporters at a VMAC press conference that he’s happy with his teammates and coaches and never expected to be traded.Speaking after the first day of the Seattle Seahawks’ minicamp, Sherman said he hopes to play out the rest of his career in a Seahawks’ uniform.“I would definitely like to retire a Seahawk and finish my career here,” Sherman said. “We started something special, and I think it’d be best to end something special here.“This is a great city.
Richard Sherman keeps promise to send Virginia high school student to college
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is making good on a promise he made a year ago to send a Virginia high school student to college if she made honor roll during her senior year.
Richard Sherman trade talks are over, Pete Carroll says
SEATTLE -- Richard Sherman trade talks are over.That's according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll who spoke to 710 ESPN Seattle on Thursday.When asked if trade talks were over, Carroll told the station "yes" and that he doesn't think anyone can make a "worthwhile" offer.
Seahawks GM on potential Richard Sherman trade: We've moved past it unless...
RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said a Richard Sherman trade isn't fully off the table, but that the team has moved past it for now.Schneider told reporters that the Seahawks cornerback was at the VMAC on Monday."If someone calls and goes crazy with something, we'll discuss ," Schneider said.
Seahawks GM says Richard Sherman trade talks are no secret
SEATTLE -- Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider acknowledged the team has listened to trade offers regarding cornerback Richard Sherman, but downplayed that a deal may actually happen.Schneider made his comments in an interview with KIRO-AM on Wednesday.Schneider said, "What you've seen lately in the news is real.
Carroll says Seahawks have had talks about trading Sherman, but 'I don't see anything happening'
SEATTLE – At the very least, the Seattle Seahawks are thinking the unthinkable.Whether they’ll actually do the unthinkable remains to be seen.Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told ESPN on Wednesday that the team is fielding offers for cornerback Richard Sherman."You're either competing or you're not,” Carroll reportedly said. “And so we've always had to be open for everything, every suggestion that comes along.
Momma Sherman on raising her kids with a sense of giving and community in Compton
SEATTLE -- Gridiron Mommas is a series of episodes looking into the lives of the women who have raised some of today’s most influential Seahawks players.As your exclusive home of the Seattle Seahawks, Q13 FOX is proud to bring you this series focusing on Beverly Sherman, the mother of Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman.In this episode, Beverly Sherman talks about raising her kids in Compton with a sense of giving and community.