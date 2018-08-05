LOS ANGELES – Richard Sherman said Wednesday that if NFL players want contracts that come closer to those of their NBA and MLB counterparts, they’re going to have to go on strike.Speaking at a red-carpet event before the ESPYs in L.A., the Seattle Seahawks cornerback said striking was the only way to close the salary gap between the sports.RELATED: The original ‘Legion of Boom’ reunites for Kam Chancellor’s wedding“If we want to – as the NFL, and as a union – get anything done, then players gotta be willing to strike,” Sherman told ESPN’s Jalen Rose. “I think that’s the thing guys need to 100 percent realize is, you’re going to have to miss games, you’re going to have to lose some money if you’re willing to make the point, because that’s how MLB and the NBA got it done.“They missed games, they struck, they flexed every bit of power that they had, and it was awesome.

