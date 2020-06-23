New concerns over coronavirus spread as 'nonessential' workforce returns
Over the last few weeks, some non-essential workers have started going back to their jobs in person, though not full-time.
Parents, students question value of college experience during COVID-19 pandemic
SEATTLE -- 'Want a good-paying job? Then go to college.' That's what so many of us have been told growing up.
Gov. Inslee announces pause on WA counties moving into Phase 4 due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Gov. Jay Inslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman announced Saturday that the Washington State Department of Health is halting all state counties from moving into the Safe Start Plan Phase 4.
From quality, fit and material, what you need to know about picking a mask
By now you likely already know, if you plan on leaving the house, per the government mandate-you're going to need a mask. The good news is, there's a lot out there.
Thousands miss June rent payment, housing advocates warn of looming homeless crisis
Rent for the month of July is due in less than one week and an article in Friday’s Seattle Times reveals as many as 1 in 5 renters across the Seattle region might not be able to afford the payment.
Face mask requirement officially in place across Washington state
The start of summer 2020 is adding another layer to history. Face masks are mandatory across Washington state starting Friday with some exceptions.
Pet groomer charged, accused of defying Washington stay-home order
A woman is accused of violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order by reopening her pet grooming shop in Vancouver, Washington, in May.
Health officials searching for 50+ people who went to Stanwood party with guest showing signs of COVID-19
Health officials say more than 50 people attended a party in Stanwood recently and now we know that one guest was showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Tulalip's Boom City fireworks market is open, with restrictions
An iconic tribal fireworks market that draws in thousands from across the state every year, is back on.
It could take until end of July before tens of thousands of unemployment claims in limbo are resolved
On Thursday, the Employment Security Department confirmed that they have identified a small group of people dealing with bank accounts being frozen by mistake as the state battles with fraudulent claims.
'Grip on Phase 2 is slipping' as Pierce County sees surge of new COVID-19 cases
Pierce County officials said their “grip on Phase 2 is slipping,” as 35 new COVID-19 cases were announced, Thursday.
Skagit County likely not eligible for Phase 3 of reopening
The road to Phase 3 in Governor Inslee's 'Safe Start Plan' is proving to be difficult for a number of counties in Washington State and that includes Skagit County as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Medical professionals stress importance of face masks in wake of WA new mandate effective Friday
Starting Friday, it will be a government mandate for everyone to wear a face covering in public settings. This announcement has caused some controversy among people who feel it should be their person choice whether or not they wear a mask.
Higher ed institutions prepare for in-person instruction
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced recommendations for public and private colleges and universities, who can resume in-person classroom instruction later this summer as long as they follow coronavirus protocols to protect those on campus.
Sheriff tells crowd ‘Don’t be a sheep’ in face of government edict
Lewis County Sheriff Robert Snaza told a group of people to be critical when government leaders insist you always follow orders: I said 'don't be sheep.'"
Despite public safety concerns, elected leaders poised to make drastic cuts to Seattle Police
Seattle police are facing the largest cut of any city department this year from the general fund.
Dipoto: 'A few' Seattle Mariners players test positive for COVID-19
Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said a few players have tested positive for COVID-19.
New COVID-19 cases could impact Snohomish County's Phase 3 application
The Snohomish County Health District is addressing a “troubling” increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.
Face coverings become mandatory statewide starting Friday
Face coverings are becoming mandatory statewide starting this Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday. Some retailers and businesses already require people to wear a mask or cover their nose and mouth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seattle mayor proposes $20 million in cuts to police to help budget
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan will propose $20 million in cuts to the police budget in the remainder of 2020, the most of any department as the city attempts to fill a hole of about $400 million caused by the coronavirus.