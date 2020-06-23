Higher ed institutions prepare for in-person instruction

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced recommendations for public and private colleges and universities, who can resume in-person classroom instruction later this summer as long as they follow coronavirus protocols to protect those on campus.

Face coverings become mandatory statewide starting Friday

Face coverings are becoming mandatory statewide starting this Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday.  Some retailers and businesses already require people to wear a mask or cover their nose and mouth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.