Pike Place Market kicks-offs ‘Local Appreciation’ celebration

Pike Place Market hosted it’s first-ever "Local Appreciation Day" on Saturday; a celebration that will continue into February.

The whole purpose of the event is to thank those who shop at local businesses, eat local foods and support the market community every week, every month, and every year. The event ran from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

As a thank you from Pike Place Market, shoppers enjoyed live music and special shopping offers. Those who spent 50-dollars or more anywhere in the market’s local shops were able to show their receipts to the "Event Information" tent, and received a limited-edition eco-friendly shopping bag.

If you did not attend today, there will be plenty of more, weekly prizes throughout the month of February.

"We’re going to be giving our weekly prizes as well as one grand prize at the end, so it’s a really exciting time for locals, and we really love our locals and this is just a big opportunity to celebrate them," said Madison Bristol, Marketing & Public Relations Manager at Pike Place Market.

Chaz Shamseldin, Business Manager at Pike Place Market, has worked at the market for over a decade and says when customers shop at Pike Place Market, there is a sense of belonging. He says he likes to treat his customers as if they are part of the family.

"It has been quiet since COVID broke out on the scene, but we’re starting to come out of it," said Shamseldin. "We’re feeling a general push towards people coming down and using the market more and people are just a little more comfortable being in an open space with other people."

Shamseldin says, Pike Place Market shows appreciation to customers’ every day, but this is a fun way for customers to go down to the market.

Today was only the kick-off celebration to a month-long ‘Local Appreciation’ that will continue through the month of February.