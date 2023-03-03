Washington ends universal masking requirements in healthcare, correctional facilities

article

Mask requirements in healthcare, long-term care and correctional facilities have been lifted in Washington state. However, local governments, facilities and providers may choose to continue requiring masks.

According to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on a downward trend across the nation. In Washington, COVID, RSV and flu rates are also on a steady decline since last year. Because of this, the DOH decided to end the Secretary of Health Mask Order effective April 3, 2023.

"Masks have been – and will continue to be – an important tool, along with vaccinations, to keep people healthy and safe," said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. "We are thankful for our health and long-term care providers, staff members, patients, and all Washingtonians, for following the important public health measures put in place during the pandemic to protect one another."

The state of Oregon also made a similar announcement ending mask requirements in these facilities.

The DOH will still recommend masks for patients, healthcare providers and visitors in healthcare settings in order to prevent the spread or contraction respiratory illness.

Several worker protection requirements enforced by Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) will remain in effect; employees and contractors are allowed to choose to use masks or other personal protective equipment on the job without employer retaliation.

Other worker protections under the Health Emergency Labor Standards Act will remain in place until the federal pandemic response declaration ends on May 11.

Local or tribal governments may choose to continue mask requirements.

For more information, the public is encouraged to visit the DOH’s website.