WSU will no longer require COVID-19 vaccine for most students

Washington State University announced on Thursday that it will no longer require most students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This will start with the summer 2023.

According to the university, it decided to rescind the mandate for the majority of the students after a recommendation from the school's Infectious Disease and Public Health Advisory Committee. Vaccine requirements are unchanged for WSU Health Sciences students.

WSU Health Sciences programs as well as certain other healthcare settings across the system will continue to maintain their COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

"Requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students was essential during the peak of the pandemic to help protect the health of our communities across the state," said Joel Schwartzkopf, who oversees Cougar Health Services in his role as assistant vice chancellor of student health and wellbeing. "Our understanding of the virus and the tactics to combat it are evolving and we continue to follow the best available evidence from local, state, and national public health authorities, just as we have done throughout the pandemic."

The university suspended the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for most employees, contractors and volunteers in October as COVID-19 emergency orders were lifted by Gov. Inslee.

WSU will continue to recommend that all members of the university community get vaccinated against COVID-19 and stay up-to-date on their boosters.