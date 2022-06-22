Police searching for gunman after 2 teens, 1 child shot in Kirkland

Two teenagers and a 5-year-old were taken to the hospital after being shot late Tuesday night in Kirkland.

Kirkland Police were called to the report of a shooting around 11:00 p.m. on NE 150th Pl. just east of I-405 in the Kingsgate/Westridge area.

Police say the suspect is believed to have fired several rounds into the house from outside before driving off.

When officers arrived at the home, they found three boys, a 5-year-old, 13 and 17-year-old, with gunshot wounds. Officers applied tourniquets to two of the victims. All three were taken to the hospital and were listed in stable condition.

Kirkland Polices say two are siblings and one is a cousin.

Many questions remain about who fired the shots and the motive behind the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.