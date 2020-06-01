SEATTLE -- The city of Kirkland has asked all business owners to close, the Alderwood Mall and surrounding roads are closed, and the downtown courthouse has shuttered ahead of potential protests this afternoon and tonight.In Kirkland, city officials are asking businesses to close by 1 p.m., while residents and visitors are asked to avoid downtown or commercial shopping areas after 1 p.m.“We are receiving reports that Kirkland is a possible target for looting and destruction,” said City Manager Kurt Triplett. “Out of an abundance of caution we’re encouraging these precautionary measures to help prevent any criminal activity that could cause further damage to our local businesses and community.”

