Help ID rookie-like armed gas station robber who left gun on counter, dropped money on floor
Kirkland Police are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect last seen running towards NE 124th St.
Small Business Sunday: For Kirkland salon, a cloud is lifting
As counties slowly reopen, small businesses across the state are starting to welcome back customers.
Summer camps are beginning to open in Washington state
KIRKLAND, Wash. - It’s a rare sight lately to see kids not related to each other in one room playing.
Dozens of Washington cities hold silent marches, work strikes Friday in support of Black Lives Matter
SEATTLE -- Black Lives Matter organizers held dozens of silent marches in Washington cities on Friday, as well as work strikes and other measures to honor the lives lost to police brutality and racial injustice.
Peaceful protests in Seattle as widespread looting happens in Bellevue, Tukwila, Renton
Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle was closed Sunday afternoon because of George Floyd protest activity, the second day in arrow the main north-south freeway on the West Coast was shut down, and there was also widespread looting in Bellevue, Washington.
People grab rifles and board up to protect Kirkland businesses from looters
In downtown Kirkland, several people showed up with rifles, saying they were ready to send a message to potential looters.
Businesses, government buildings close across Puget Sound region ahead of more planned protests
SEATTLE -- The city of Kirkland has asked all business owners to close, the Alderwood Mall and surrounding roads are closed, and the downtown courthouse has shuttered ahead of potential protests this afternoon and tonight.In Kirkland, city officials are asking businesses to close by 1 p.m., while residents and visitors are asked to avoid downtown or commercial shopping areas after 1 p.m.“We are receiving reports that Kirkland is a possible target for looting and destruction,” said City Manager Kurt Triplett. “Out of an abundance of caution we’re encouraging these precautionary measures to help prevent any criminal activity that could cause further damage to our local businesses and community.”