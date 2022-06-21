Seattle shooting: 2 people killed overnight in Wallingford

Seattle Police are investigating after firefighters say two people were shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday to 49th and Meridian in the Wallingford neighborhood. Police initially said they were investigating reports of one person injured.

The Seattle Fire Department told FOX 13 News that crews found a 30-year-old man dead when they arrived. They began life-saving efforts on a 30-year-old woman, but she died at the scene. Both appeared to have been shot.

Neighbors near the scene told FOX 13 News that they saw a body in the street.

"I went out and I was trying to see if my car was involved in something because it was right there and I did see a body outside a car, right next to my car," said neighbor Shannon Ward. "The body was on the ground and I was told to go back inside my apartment. And then another cop came up to me to tell me that my car was apparently not damaged, no bullet holes, so I said ‘oh someone got killed?’ and he said ‘a couple people.’"

The medical examiner arrived at the scene around 5:00 a.m.

No further details have been released. FOX 13 News remains on the scene gathering more information.