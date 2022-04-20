Expand / Collapse search

Drone pilot finds a stolen Porsche Panamera submerged in Jiggs Lake

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Mason County
FOX 13 Seattle

Drone pilot finds a stolen Porsche Panamera submerged in Jiggs Lake

The Mason County Sheriff's Office says a drone pilot spotted a car submerged in Jiggs Lake outside of Belfair. After crews got it out of the water, they realized that it was a stolen Porsche Panamera.

MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies along with search and rescue divers recovered a stolen Porsche from Jiggs Lake, just outside Belfair last week. 

According to Mason County Sheriff’s Office, a citizen spotted the sunken car while they were flying a drone over the lake. 

The Mason County Search and Rescue dive team was called to help recover the vehicle, and they discovered that it was a Porsche Panamera stolen out of King County. Deputies say this is the first Porsche they have recovered underwater. 

The car was successfully removed from the lake and was later towed to a nearby wrecking yard. 

Stolen cars up 150% this year in Pierce County
article

Stolen cars up 150% this year in Pierce County

The Puget Sound Auto Task Force released alarming numbers this week showing how big the problem of stolen cars is for Pierce County.

'I really felt like getting sick:' says owner of truck stolen in North Seattle
article

'I really felt like getting sick:' says owner of truck stolen in North Seattle

A truck stolen by two thieves Sunday afternoon in North Seattle was recovered Monday morning in Auburn. Kirk Petterson says the thieves damaged the ignition on his truck, ransacked it and stole all of his tools.   

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram