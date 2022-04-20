Drone pilot finds a stolen Porsche Panamera submerged in Jiggs Lake

Deputies along with search and rescue divers recovered a stolen Porsche from Jiggs Lake, just outside Belfair last week.

According to Mason County Sheriff’s Office, a citizen spotted the sunken car while they were flying a drone over the lake.

The Mason County Search and Rescue dive team was called to help recover the vehicle, and they discovered that it was a Porsche Panamera stolen out of King County. Deputies say this is the first Porsche they have recovered underwater.

The car was successfully removed from the lake and was later towed to a nearby wrecking yard.

