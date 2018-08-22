SHELTON, Wash. -- A large industrial fire Wednesday night forced the closure of State Route 3 in Shelton and the black, possibly toxic smoke from the blaze led authorities to advise residents within a half-mile to shelter in place and those with breathing issues were urged to evacuate, Mason County authorities said."Central Mason Fire and Mason County Fire Districts 4, 11, 16, and Mason County Medic One are on the scene of a structure fire next to a tire warehouse in the area of 1000 SE State Route 3," Mason Fire & EMS said on its Facebook page. "Please avoid the area as heavy smoke from the fire is blowing across State Route 3 and the area increasing the likelihood of collisions with other vehicles.

