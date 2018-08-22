21 counties approved for Phase 2 reopening
CAMP MURRAY, Wash. — Seven additional counties have been approved to move to Phase 2 of the governor's plan to reopen the economy, the state announced Saturday.Cowlitz, Grant, Island, Jefferson, Mason, Pacific and San Juan counties join 14 other counties in reopening retail, hair and nail salons, restaurants and more under the Safe Start plan.The 21 counties are: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum and Whitman.Clallam, Kitsap and Thurston are eligible to apply for Phase 2.Kittitas and Clark counties' applications are on hold while public health officials investigate outbreaks.To apply for a variance, counties must have an average of less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.
10 more counties - including Thurston, Kitsap and Clallam - can apply for Phase 2 reopening
OLYMPIA -- Ten more counties in Washington state are now eligible to apply for Phase 2 of Gov.
Industrial fire in Shelton sends black, possibly toxic smoke into air; some residents urged to evacuate
SHELTON, Wash. -- A large industrial fire Wednesday night forced the closure of State Route 3 in Shelton and the black, possibly toxic smoke from the blaze led authorities to advise residents within a half-mile to shelter in place and those with breathing issues were urged to evacuate, Mason County authorities said."Central Mason Fire and Mason County Fire Districts 4, 11, 16, and Mason County Medic One are on the scene of a structure fire next to a tire warehouse in the area of 1000 SE State Route 3," Mason Fire & EMS said on its Facebook page. "Please avoid the area as heavy smoke from the fire is blowing across State Route 3 and the area increasing the likelihood of collisions with other vehicles.
Mason County sheriff: High number of wildfires 'suspicious,' sets up task force to investigate
SHELTON, Wash. -- The Mason County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday they believe the 15-plus wildfires they've had in a short period of time are "suspicious" and they're putting together a task force to investigate.Spokesman Ryan Spurling said there seems to be too many fires in a short period of time, even for hot, dry weather conditions.
Flood warnings persist near the Skokomish River
Flood warning continues for the Skokomish River in Mason County a day after heavy rains and a warm up. Warnings are expected to last until late Wednesday night.
Suspect in bizarre shooting of Mason County man dragging dead animal pleads not guilty
A Fircrest man has pleaded not guilty in Mason County court after deputies say he shot a man and then ran over him with his truck because he thought the victim was dragging a dead dog down the road.
Suspect in bizarre shooting of Mason Co. man dragging dead animal pleads not guilty
SHELTON, Wash. – A Fircrest man pleaded not guilty in Mason County court Monday (July 24) after deputies say he shot a man, then ran over him because he thought the victim was dragging a dead dog down the road.According to court documents, the 28-year-old stopped his truck on June 25 when he saw the victim dragging a dead animal along State Route 3.Deputies say Kevin Schumacher confronted the man and started yelling at him about hurting the dog on the rope.The animal was actually a dead raccoon that the victim had found floating in Coulter Creek.
Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff’s seeks help identifying potential voyeur victims
Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying potential victims of the serial intruder recently captured. 22-year-old Chase Garner has been charged with 20 counts related to a string of break-ins over the last several months in Mason County.
Mason County victim describes the moment she woke up to man at the edge of her bed
Jericka Northness said she is terrified to close her eyes at night, knowing she might wake up to the same eyes staring back at her.
Serial home intruder? Shelton woman awakes to find stranger standing in bedroom
Shelton police and the Mason County Sheriff's Office are investigating a series of incidents in which women have awakened to find a man standing in their bedroom, the Shelton Police Department said Friday. The man flees upon discovery.
Search for hiker in Olympic National Park suspended
The Mason County Sheriff's Office has suspended its search for a 20-year-old hiker missing in Olympic National Park for the past week.
Missing: search and rescue dog, Max, last seen in Tahuya
Mason County Search and Rescue say the dog named, Max, escaped from his home about 2 p.m. Sunday near Haven Lake Drive.
Body found near Stretch Island could be missing kayaker
A body pulled from waters in Case Inlet Friday may be that of a kayaker who has been missing since early January.
Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker near Olympia
The Coast Guard suspended its search at 2:19 p.m., for Andrew W. Aldrich, a kayaker who was reported missing early Wednesday morning in North Bay in the vicinity of Case Inlet near Allyn.
Man dies during dive in Hood Canal
HOODSPORT, Wash. – A man died while diving in Hood Canal on Sunday morning, in the same area where a rescue happened last week.Mason County Sheriff Lt.