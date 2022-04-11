2 suspects steal contractor’s truck in North Seattle

A father and daughter were spending Sunday afternoon hitting golf balls at the driving range when two thieves stole their pickup truck.

The theft happened about 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Puetz Golf Seattle Superstore at 11762 Aurora Avenue North.

"Went from having a good time with my daughter, possibly purchasing some clubs and other merchandise to having known that my truck that was just stolen. It made me sick. I really felt like getting sick. I don't recall having a feeling like that in a long time, if ever," said Kirk Petterson.

The suspects arrived in a beige/tan, late 90s Chevy Tahoe with a Raiders logo in the back window. The suspect's vehicle had a partial license plate of E1725. That was all that was made out on the video.

In surveillance video, the passenger got out of the Tahoe wearing a neon safety vest and acted as a lookout. The driver of the Tahoe then got into Petterson's black 2002 four-door Ford Super Duty F-350 with Washington license plate B21248N and stole it.

Petterson works as a contractor. He had some Dewalt tools and compressors in the backseat of his truck. Now, he can't tow his trailer and will have to figure out what to do for work this week.

Witnesses said his stolen truck was spotted several hours later in Everett. Anyone who sees it is asked to call 911 immediately.

If you can identify the suspects in the Tahoe or have any information to help Seattle Police. Please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000. It is anonymous. Text tips through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or at P3Tips.com. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force 1,418 vehicles were reported stolen in King County during the month of March. In February 1,370 were reported stolen in King County in February and 1,455 were reported stolen in January.

