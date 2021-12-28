WSP responded to nearly 280 crashes in King County since snow storm

Washington State Patrol reports responding to hundreds of incidents in King County since the snow fell on Christmas, and more winter weather is on the way.

Since December 25th, there have been 1,144 incidents on King County roads, 279 of those incidents are crashes.

The snow and ice is creating nightmare-driving conditions.

Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol says the biggest issue is drivers going too fast on the roads.

He says in these current weather conditions, the speed limit may be too fast.

These crash numbers are not unique to King County.

Troopers report Snohomish County saw 155 crashes during the holiday weekend, and Skagit County saw 55.

Plow trucks are working around the clock, but the need is greater than what is available, officials said. There is also another storm on the horizon which will just add to the already messy roads.

"We’ve had calls, people that had accidents, slid in the ice, hit curbs, everyone is waiting to be towed in. I imagine everyone is backed up like crazy trying to get stuff moved around," said Eric Berge.

Berge is the owner of Werner’s Crash Shop in Seattle. He says they are getting calls due to weather-related crashes.

With more winter weather coming, officials suggest the best option is to stay off the roads, if possible.

RELATED: The brutal cold continues through the week

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: