Seattle Aquarium reopens with new safety measures
The aquarium on downtown Seattle's iconic waterfront can operate at 15 percent capacity.
Get the new Q13 FOX News and Weather Apps
Stay in the know with the new and improved Q13 FOX News App for Seattle and Western Washington!
Gas leak prompts evacuations, power outages in downtown Puyallup
UPDATE: The leak was capped and people in the area were able to return to home and work about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Far-right group founder says Sacha Baron Cohen allegedly pranked rally with racist singalong
Video recorded of a performer singing offensive lyrics at a rally hosted by Washington Three Percent, a far-right group, was allegedly an elaborate prank carried out by “Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen, according to the group’s former leader.
Woman, 72, gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park after getting close to take photos
A California woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park, after she approached the animal while attempting to take a photo.
New concerns over coronavirus spread as 'nonessential' workforce returns
Over the last few weeks, some non-essential workers have started going back to their jobs in person, though not full-time.
Durkan asks Seattle City Council to investigate, potentially expel Kshama Sawant
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has asked the City Council to take action against socialist Councilmember Kshama Sawant, calling for her to be punished and possibly even expelled from the council over a series of recent actions surrounding police protests.
Gas leak in Puyallup
Forced evacuations and power shut-offs after gas leak in downtown Puyallup
Carl Reiner, beloved creator of ‘Dick Van Dyke Show,’ dies
NEW YORK (AP) — Carl Reiner, the ingenious and versatile writer, actor and director who broke through as a “second banana” to Sid Caesar and rose to comedy’s front ranks as creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and straight man to Mel Brooks’ “2000 Year Old Man,” has died. He was 98.
Family of man killed by Tacoma police officer in 2019 files claim against the department
The family of a Tacoma man shot and killed by police last year is suing the city the police department. Attorneys for the man's mother, who include an attorney representing the family of George Floyd, announced the first step in the lawsuit which will eventually be filed in federal court.
Family of man killed by Tacoma police officer in 2019 files claim against the department
Family of man killed by Tacoma police officer in 2019 files claim against the department
While many return to work, medical experts advise on wearing face masks, social distancing
While many return to work, medical experts advise on wearing face masks, social distancing
Parents, students question value of college experience during COVID-19 pandemic
SEATTLE -- 'Want a good-paying job? Then go to college.' That's what so many of us have been told growing up.
Witnesses detail deadly CHOP shooting, fear for lives
SEATTLE -- With gunfire echoing through Capitol Hill in the early morning hours, it was another sleepless night of fear for those around CHOP, the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.
Calls to end Seattle’s ‘CHOP’ zone increase as protestors say they won’t leave
Calls to end Seattle’s ‘CHOP’ zone increase as protestors say they won’t leave
Parents, students question the value of college experience during COVID-19
New COVID-19 cases in the University of Washington Greek System have many people wondering what's going to happen when tens of thousands of students return to campus in the fall.
Witnesses detail deadly CHOP shooting, fear for lives
With gunfire echoing through Capitol Hill in the early morning hours, it was another sleepless night of fear for those around CHOP, the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.
Re-certification test flights for Boeing 737 MAX begin in Seattle
Re-certification test flights for Boeing 737 MAX begin in Seattle
White House: Trump not briefed on 'unverified' bounties
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House said Monday that President Donald Trump wasn't briefed on U.S. intelligence assessments earlier this year that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan because the information had not been verified.
Video shows Detroit police cruiser plowing into demonstrators during Sunday night protest
A 27-second video appeared on Facebook Sunday night showing a tense encounter between police and protesters.