Weather Alert Day: Soggy Sunday and strong thunderstorms in the Cascades

Soggy weather will continue across Western Washington today. As of 8am, SeaTac has picked up .30" of rain and could be on the way to beat the daily rain record of 0.5". That's all due to a rare June atmospheric river that will bring heavy rain at times. Most locations will pick up 0.25"-0.5" of rain today. The heaviest rain will be in the SW Interior, Cascades and the Olympics.

There is a threat for scattered thunderstorms in the Cascades and portions of Eastern Washington. Storms can be strong and produce frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and small hail. If you're headed that way, use caution!

Rain will taper off Sunday night and into early Monday but southerly flow will keep a few lingering showers in the area on Monday. Tuesday right now looks stormy and may be another day to watch as widespread thunderstorms are possible! After that, we've got sunshine and warmer temperatures Wednesday through next weekend.