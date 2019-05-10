Q13 Weather forecast for Monday evening
Q13's Erin Mayovsky has a look at the weather forecast for Monday, June 29.
Walter Kelley's former co-anchors reminisce about their time together on Q13 News
All this week we are celebrating Walter Kelley. He clearly deserves it after spending 23 remarkable years at Q13 News.
A look back at Walter Kelley's 23 years at Q13 News
It's bittersweet for the Q13 News team to say goodbye to Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley.
Q13 weather forecast for Wednesday
Q13's M.J. McDermott has your forecast for Wednesday, June 24.
Weekend Weather
Weekend Weather
Canadian government will give plane crash families $25,000
Canadian government will give plane crash families $25,000
Rand Paul: I want people to feel uncomfortable
Rand Paul: I want people to feel uncomfortable
House boat fire at the Port of Everett
House boat fire at the Port of Everett
Profect Feast in Kent
Profect Feast in Kent
Easy brine recipe for Thanksgiving.mov
Easy brine recipe for Thanksgiving.mov
Boeing faces safety questions
Boeing faces safety questions
Avenatti indicted
Avenatti indicted
Schumer says what happened at WH would make your jaw drop
Schumer says what happened at WH would make your jaw drop
Saturday Morning Weather 10-05-2019
Saturday Morning Weather 10-05-2019
Q13 Evening weather forecast
Q13 Evening weather forecast
Q13 Morning weather forecast
Q13 Morning weather forecast
Saturday Morning Weather 09-07-2019
Saturday Morning Weather 09-07-2019
2,200 lightning strikes recorded across Western Washington from Saturdays storm
The NWS says 2,200 strikes were recorded across the Puget Sound, though no injuries have been reported and storm damage has been minimal.
Sunday Morning Weather 10-06-2019
Sunday Morning Weather 10-06-2019
The McRib is back
The McRib is back