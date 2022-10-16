We smashed our record high temperature today!

It was a hot October day. We SMASHED our previous record (today) by 16 degrees, and we were 28 degrees above normal! That makes it the second-hottest day ever recorded in October's history.

Tomorrow we'll be significantly cooler. Marine air continues to push onshore, and temperatures have already started to drop.

Here is a look at what we can expect tomorrow afternoon:

Temperatures will remain steady through the majority of the week before plummeting due to a new system.

As temperatures drop, rain chances will increase! The rain begins to arrive on Friday and continues on and off through the weekend. Expect times of moderate to heavy rain.

Have a good one!