Three atmospheric rivers to hit this week

Talk about a sloppy Thanksgiving. An atmospheric river is impacting us this evening as moderate-heavy rain streams in off the coast. This will cause ponding on the roadways, areas of low visibility, and impact our area rivers, streams, creeks, and low-lying areas. Give yourself some extra time if you're planning on traveling this tonight.

We've already received over an 1" of rain across parts of the lowlands today (North Sound) and over 3" across the coast at this hour (6pm). We can expect an additional .50"-1" for the majority of the area tonight. As the rain adds up, a flood watch will remain in effect. Excessive runoff from the Cascades will play a big role in this watch as the snow melts once again. The Nooksack and Skagit river could hit minor to moderate flood levels this week.

As the ground remains saturated, our landslide threat elevates. We'll have several rounds of rain this week so this threat, landslides, and mudslides, will continue.

Widespread rain (light-heavy) will be on-going through the evening. Check out that snow level! Well above our passes. Therefore, we'll be watching out for that snow melt.

I mentioned a few rounds of rain this week. We're expecting a couple more atmospheric rivers to impact us. The second round will hit this weekend (Sat-Mon) and a third one by next week.

I'll be keeping an eye out for our area rivers and our flood threat through the week. Take it easy out there and be safe.

Have the best night.

