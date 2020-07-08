Summer forecast continues to bounce around

Our mid week forecast turning out very nice on this Wednesday. Most of us woke up to cloudy skies, but by lunch time clouds started to clear for a nice afternoon. Highs jumping a few degrees from yesterday landing in the upper 60s to low 70s. Not bad! Normal for this time of year is 75 and we we'll get there very soon.

Wednesday's summer sunshine is short lived. The next weather maker already making an appearance just off the NW WA Coast. This system moves inland overnight delivering showers through the Strait first and continuing to spread through the islands and North Sound before dropping south. By 8am most of the coast and Seattle northward will see showers. By mid-day showers fall further south. Highs will run cool, only in the mid to upper 60s. Look for those showers to start to wrap up after dinner into the 8 o'clock hour. Overnights hang near our seasonal average in the mid 50s.

The weekend has some promise for more summer sun and warmer highs. A ridge will build back in giving way to blue skies Friday and Saturday. Highs near 75 and some of us will be slightly warmer. Lows fall into the mid 50s.

More change for the second part of the weekend though.... another trough sitting off the coast will make it's way into Western WA. This system is a little more organized and will drop light showers through the day before exiting to the east. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Next week at this point is trending drier and a warmer. So for those of you ready for actual summer to get going Monday and Tuesday hold sunshine and highs at normal or maybe even a few degress above 75. Enjoy!

Have a great night all! ~Erin

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

