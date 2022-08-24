Seattle weather: Heat advisory Thursday before big cooldown this weekend

We're in for another hot one on Thursday! Temperatures are going to peak in the afternoon under sunny skies. The *Heat Advisory* will remain in effect until midnight and then we'll get ready for a cool down.

Here is a look at your high temperatures:

A cold front will knock us down into the 70s, JUST in time for the weekend. Expect some light showers to roll through late Friday and early Saturday before clearing out. The cloud cover will increase too.

Here is a look at your forecast:

Have a good one!