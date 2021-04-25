Scattered showers continue tonight

Happy Sunday!

We reached a high of 60 degrees this afternoon with .10" of rain, as of 5 pm. We're still below average for the month, but we received about .61" of rain this weekend. That helps!

Rain chances will continue throughout the night. Expect scattered showers early tomorrow morning on your commute but we'll quickly clear up. Like today, we'll have highs returning into the lower 60s.

Temperatures peak on Thursday with highs returning into the 70s. It'll be brief as a cold front moves through and coosl us back into the 60s by the weekend.

Have a good one!