Rain and thunderstorms today, cleaner air by the weekend

Happy Blue Friday! Smoke should clear out just in time for the Seahawks home opener on Sunday, and looks to be a go!

Today, though, is another day of hazy smoke, rain and isolated thunderstorms. The rain should help to mix out the smoke in the lower levels but onshore flow this weekend will be the ticket to finally clearing out the smoke! Here is the latest timeline.

Afternoon thunderstorms could produce small hail and dangerous lightning. Remember: When thunder roars, go indoors.

Air quality today will still be unhealthy in and around the Puget Sound. The coast cleared out nicely and some of the counties have been dropped from the Air Quality Alert. For counties on the peninsula, the alert goes until noon today. For our inland counties, the alert is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Scattered showers on Saturday should help to gradually improve air quality. Onshore flow on Sunday will finally push the smoke to our east as early as the morning!

The first day of Fall is on Tuesday and it will certainly feel like it! Temperatures will be around 69 degrees. A stronger system looks to arrive Wednesday, picking up our winds and bringing rain through the work week.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim