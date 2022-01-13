Patchy fog returns tonight

Talk about a beautiful day! The showers subsided, the sunshine returned, and the temperatures climbed. We topped out at 54 degrees this afternoon and were about 6 degrees above normal. This nice stretch of weather will continue through the weekend and most of us will remain dry.

As the temperatures drop tonight - be on the lookout for fog. It'll be patchy, but dense. I'm already starting to see it develop across the mountain passes, foothills, and the South Sound. This will hang around parts of Western Washington through the majority of the morning. The clouds will roll in too. Expect mainly cloudy skies through the morning with some sum breaks in the afternoon.

The fog will lift, and the temperatures will once again start to rise. Highs will be slightly above normal yet a little cooler than what we've experienced over the last couple of afternoons.

Rain chances return next week with a few frontal systems. They will be weak with no significant impact.

Have the best night!