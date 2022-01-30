Pass travel could be dicey as snow totals add up

We finally ended a 9-day dry streak! A frontal system increased lowland rain and mountain snow earlier this evening - and it continues at this hour for some. Most of us received about .25" of rain with isolated pockets of over .50" in the lowlands.

The mountain snow will continue to add up due to the convergence zone. A *winter storm warning* remains in effect (highlighted in pink) along with a *winter weather advisory* (highlighted in purple). Use caution if you're traveling through the passes in the next 17 hours.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid-upper 30s. We'll continue with spotty showers and can't rule out lowland snow!! Snow has already been reported in Mukilteo tonight and will continue for some in Snohomish and King co. area.

The morning commute will be sloppy for some and dry for others. The good news is that we'll all see some clearing in the afternoon. Your best shot for sunshine will take place in the lowlands!

The weather team will be on the lookout for a wintery mix in the next few days. This won't be significant, but it'll be something fun to watch out for!

Have a good one!