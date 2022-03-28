Expand / Collapse search

On and off showers this week along with more sun breaks

Temps close to 60 and foggy on Tuesday

The remainder of the week will be in the mid 50s

Seattle - Overnight lows will drop into the mid-lower 40s under mainly cloudy skies. The fog will continue to develop, and it'll be dense in certain spots by tomorrow morning.  

We'll remain dry tomorrow afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper 50s, but this dry weather won't last long. We'll have to get ready for another weak system to slide through on Wednesday. We'll see some light rain early in the morning and then the convergence zone will set up later in the afternoon. Temperatures will drop as well! 

When it comes to rain accumulation, most of us will receive less than .10". We're still down for the month of March (.50") when it comes to total accumulation.

Here is a look at where we stand:

Here is a look at your temperature trend:

We'll be trending below normal through the majority of the week with on and off showers. The sun will peak through too so enjoy!

Have a good one!

