Near record-breaking heat this week

Happy Thursday!

We reached a high of 67 degrees this afternoon making it the warmest temperature this year! We'll continue to break that though. High pressure is building and turning up the heat. Temperatures will only be a couple degrees shy of records this week. The record highs are labeled below in pink.

If you're spending time outdoors this week, make sure to protect your skin. Our UV index is at a level 6, making it high.

With this unseasonably warm and dry weather, I'm sure a lot of us want to take advantage and enjoy it. Here is a little excuse you can use. Go ahead ;)



Have a good one!

